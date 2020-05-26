Kelly Joy Zuchotzki. Image: RCMP.

Body of missing woman found in Kelowna

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24

UPDATE: May 26, 9 a.m.

The body of a missing woman was discovered in Kelowna on the evening of May 25.

It is believed that the body is that of 58-year-old Kelly Joy Zuchotzki. A family member took to social media on Tuesday to explain that Zuchotzki’s body had been found and family had been notified.

The cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time. The BC Coroners Service is involved in the investigation.

———————

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24.

RCMP is concerned for Zuchotzki’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Zuchotzki is described as:

  • Caucasian woman
  • 58-years-old
  • 5-feet tall
  • 115 pounds
  • brown eyes
  • brown hair

She was last seen wearing:

  • light grey jacket
  • jeans
  • blue runners

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly Joy Zuchotzki is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Kelowna trial date set for Penticton quadruple-homicide

READ MORE: Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing woman

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Paralyzed by fear’: B.C. woman details anxiety, grief at Italian relief hospital
Next story
COVID-19 closes Okanagan College summer camps

Just Posted

COVID-19 closes Okanagan College summer camps

Popular Camp OC put on shelf from Salmon Arm to Penticton, and Revelstoke, until 2021

Photos: Businesses start to reopen in Revelstoke

Multiple businesses have reopened their doors

Okanagan College hosts virtual info session on Tourism Management diploma program

The program is held at College’s Revelstoke Centre

COLUMN: Books come back with curbside pickup

Okanagan Regional Library begins first phase of reopening process

A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

B.C.’s top doctor says that what health officials have learned this round will guide response in future

Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Four people have died due to the virus in the past 48 hours

Drug-pricing petition garners thousands of signatures

Petition started by Chilliwack mom also drew support of Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl

Body of missing woman found in Kelowna

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24

‘Paralyzed by fear’: B.C. woman details anxiety, grief at Italian relief hospital

Sheila Vicic spent two months in Italy as the country grappled with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

Almost half of shops in North Okanagan mall reopened

Reduced food court capacity, curb-side pickup program en route

CAMH survey looks at binge-drinking, financial anxiety during COVID

Alcohol may be used as a coping mechanism for those whose careers may have been sidelined due to the pandemic

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

More than a third of people believe the virus was created in a lab

Reports of early morning gunshots rattle downtown Penticton

Three to four gunshot like sounds were reported by residents

Most Read