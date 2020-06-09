Customers on the Killiney Beach Water System are now under a planned water quality advisory following work done on the Winchester Control Room Tuesday, June 9. (File photo)

Boiling water advised for Killiney Beach customers

Advisory issued for 290 customers of Killiney Beach system after control room work finished June 9

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary water quality advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach water system.

This affects 290 properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision located off Westside Road.

“The advisory is required following infrastructure upgrading work today (Tuesday, June 9) at the Winchester Road Control Room,” said the regional district in a release. “Roadside sign notices are in place advising of the water advisory.”

RDCO engineering services crews will flush the system to remove any impurities that may have entered the system during Tuesday’s work.

As a precaution it’s recommended that all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute.

As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

This water quality advisory will continue until further notice and testing confirms water is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

For information visit the regional district website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.

READ MORE: Water service outage planned for Okanagan system

READ MORE: Kalamalka Lake water source back on for North Okanagan customers


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictDrinking water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks
Next story
Revelstoke Mountain Resort opening for the summer June 26

Just Posted

Tourism Revelstoke invites Dr. Bonnie Henry to visit this summer

B.C.’s top doctor considering allowing non-essential travel in weeks ahead

Revelstoke Mountain Resort opening for the summer June 26

New additions to summer activities include a zip line and 18 km of mountain biking trails

Students describe life in Revelstoke through poetry

One poet asks: Is Revelstoke in the middle of nowhere or is it on a mountain somewhere?

MP Morrison demands Liberals recall Parliament

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian not satisfied with plan for summer committee meetings

Revelstoke tree planters raise funds for food bank

Planting season started in May

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Boiling water advised for Killiney Beach customers

Advisory issued for 290 customers of Killiney Beach system after control room work finished June 9

‘We hear your cry’ says South Okanagan immigrant organization

“Racism, discrimination, intolerance – this negative mindset … has no place in Canadian society.”

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

Dyer: Buying a tankless water heater

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Canadian icon Rick Mercer to address UBC Okanagan graduates

Rick Mercer is best known as the host of the Rick Mercer Report on CBC

Kelowna International Airport director on changes due to COVID-19

Flight service continues to operate at a limited capacity and will expand as more cities reopen

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Horoscopes for the week of June 9

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read