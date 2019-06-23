Bold youth-led initiatives address local needs

Tracy Spannier, chair of the Revelstoke Community Foundation, was the master of ceremonies at the foundations 20th anniversary celebration on April 5. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Community Foundation is joining the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge, making up to $15,000 available to youth-led projects that address diverse and urgent local priorities.

“This is such an exciting opportunity” said Stacie Byrne of the Revelstoke CYMHSU Local Action Team, in a news release. “Youth are facing pressures on many fronts, and so are our communities. We want to be a part of creative solutions that enhance equity, sustainability and fairness that help lay the groundwork for a brighter, safer future.”

The RBC Future Launch Community Challenge will enable youth to apply for funding to support their bold ideas to address urgent community priorities. It is an opportunity for young people to lead, learn new skills, gain experience, and build relationships in their local communities– all things that will help them prepare for the future of work.

Later this year, Revelstoke Community Foundation will also bring youth and community members together for ‘Vital Conversations,’ community dialogue focused on creating a better future together.

This Community Challenge goes far beyond Revelstoke, participating community foundations will make grants and learning opportunities available to youth-led initiatives in 150 communities from coast to coast to coast. As a whole, the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge aims to empower Canadian youth for the jobs and community realities of the future.

“The Board of the Revelstoke Foundation jumped at the chance to be bring the RBC Future Challenge to our great community. We can’t wait to see the strong and innovative ideas our youth bring forward,” says Tracy Spannier, Chair of Revelstoke Community Foundation, in a news release.

“Young people are already demonstrating tremendous leadership in communities in Canada and across the world. Look no further than the massive youth-led initiatives such as global student marches against climate change. The RBC Future Launch Community Challenge is an exciting opportunity to help shift power into their hands further, by bringing them to the decision making table where they can lead in developing solutions for the future,” says Andrew Chunilall, CEO of Community Foundations of Canada, in a news release.

“RBC believes strongly in the power, vision and potential of youth, and the influence they can have in their communities,” said Mark Beckles, senior director, Youth Strategy and Innovation, RBC, in a news release.

“That’s why we are thrilled to partner with Community Foundations of Canada to help young people make a difference in communities across Canada while building the 21st century skills needed to prepare for the future of work.”

Grant applications will be accepted between May 22 and September 18, 2019. Contact info@revelstokecommunityfoundations.com for more information.

