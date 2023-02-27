Highway 97, between Cooper and Spall roads, is closed due to a police incident. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau

Bomb squad deployed to Highway 97 in Kelowna

Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to stay away from the area

UPDATE: 1:30p.m.

An Explosive Disposal Unit has been deployed from Vancouver to deal with the situation. A media scrum is being set up nearby by RCMP to give more details.

UPDATE: 1:00p.m.

Sidewalks on both sides of the highway have now been closed in the area of Highway 97 and Cooper Road. Pedestrians are being asked to clear the area. Enterprise Way has also been blocked eastbound from Enterprise Court to Cooper.

ORIGINAL: 12:30p.m.

Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from the Highway 97 and Cooper Road area due to a police incident.

The highway is closed between Cooper and Spall roads and traffic is heavily backed up on Enterprise Way and Springfield Road.

A strip mall parking lot, where a Tim’s Hortons and Moxie’s restaurant, are located has been blocked off to the public.

Police tape is stretched across two stores, Fresh Air and Mary Brown’s.

Capital News has a reporter at the scene and will provide more information once it is available.

