Bomb squad investigating suspicious package in Kelowna

Police are currently in a field off of Springfield Road

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m.

Police are on scene of a possible bomb underneath a car.

The red vehicle is parked in a field off of Springfield Road and Cooper Road.

The incident is apparently the cause for the closure of the northbound lanes of Highway 97, earlier this morning.

A bomb disposal robot was on the scene earlier investigating the suspicious package.

Officers are now surrounding the vehicle.

Those on scene claim two loud bangs were heard.

———-

Original:

Highway 97 in Kelowna was closed between Spall and Cooper Road, Tuesday morning, following a police incident.

The highway was closed for several hours while emergency crews were on scene.

A detour was available via Springfield Road or Enterprise Way.

The road opened just before 7 a.m. for the morning commute.

More to come.

