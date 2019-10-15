You can now recycle books at the Revelstoke Transfer Station. (File photo)

Book recycling now available at the Revelstoke Transfer Station

Review Staff

The Revelstoke Transfer Station is now accepting books for recycling.

The book collection program is for residential customers only, said a news release from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. No commercial volumes will be accepted.

Both hard and soft-cover books are accepted.

The Revelstoke site is one of many already accepting books in the district, including Falkland, Glenemma, Malakwa, Salmon Arm, Scott Creek, Sicamous and Skimikin.

Other options to down-size your library in Revelstoke include donating to the Okanagan Regional Library, though they do not accept textbooks, as well as the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store.

