Boot takes leave of absence from Summerland council

Summerland mayor Toni Boot will be the B.C. New Democratic Party candidate in the riding of Penticton in the next provincial election. (Contributed)

Summerland mayor Toni Boot has taken a leave of absence from her role to run for a seat in the B.C. Legislature.

Boot, the New Democratic Party candidate for the riding of Penticton, was not present at the Summerland council meeting on Sept. 28. Instead, Coun. Erin Carlson was acting mayor for that meeting.

“She has taken an official leave of absence from the District of Summerland,” Carlson said.

During this time, Boot is not receiving her mayoral salary and is not participating in official roles as the mayor. The leave of absence also extends to her duties on the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board, where she is one of the Summerland representatives.

If Boot wins the legislative seat at the Oct. 24 election, she will resign her role as mayor and the municipality will hold a byelection to fill the position.

If she is not successful in her provincial bid, she will resume her mayoral duties on Oct. 25.

Anthony Haddad, Summerland’s chief administrative officer, said a byelection would be necessary if Boot resigns in October since the next municipal election is not scheduled to occur until Oct. 15, 2022, nearly two years after the provincial election.

However, he added that council members are not required to take a leave of absence if they are campaigning for a provincial or federal role.

For the month of October, Coun. Doug Patan will be Summerland’s acting mayor.

The list of acting mayors was compiled much earlier, before the election writ was dropped.

