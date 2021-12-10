Boulder Mountain main trail reopens following mudslide

Repairs were required following mudslide and road wash on Dec. 2

The Boulder Mountain main trail has reopened today (Dec. 10) following the clearing of a mudslide that occurred Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall caused a mudslide and road washout in the early morning of Dec. 2 on the Jordan River Forest Service Road, keeping the trail closed for a week.

According to Teena Rumak, general manager of Revelstoke Snowmobile Club, B.C.’s Ministry of Forests worked to clear and repair the road.

The Revelstoke Snowmobile Club says the Bezanson Trail is closed due to the snowpack washing away, and will reopen following more snowfall in the area.

Visit sledrevelstoke.com for up-to-date grooming reports in the area.

The Boulder Mountain main path after the mudslide on Dec. 2. (Revelstoke Snowmobile Club)

