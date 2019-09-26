Angel Fehr with her two daughters in an undated photo. Fehr’s body was found in September 2019 on a rural property near 100 Mile House, 19 years after she disappeared without a trace. (Karissa Gall/Black Press Media)

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

A man from Chasm, B.C. has been charged in the death of a pregnant woman from Kamloops who was last seen by her family on Easter weekend 19 years ago.

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15, police announced at a news conference at BC RCMP headquarters in Surrey on Thursday.

Fehr’s body was found on a rural property owned by a man unrelated to the crime just outside 100 Mile House the weekend of Sept. 21.

Fehr, 27, was last seen on April 23, 2000 when she had Easter dinner with her family, including her two daughters, in Abbotsford, police said at a news conference at BC RCMP headquarters in Surrey on Thursday.

After dinner, Fehr and Larsen left to drive back to Kamloops. The expectant mother was never seen or heard from again.

Investigators determined early in the investigation that it was out of character for Fehr not to be in contact with her two daughters, police said. She also missed pre-natal appointments and activity in her bank account and phone came to a complete halt.

But despite following up on tips and leads over the nearly two decades since her disappearance, no arrests were made.

In June 2016, the RCMP division dedicated to special major crimes cases took over the investigation “and employed conventional and non-conventional techniques to advance the file” in the hope of finding the culprit, said Supt. Jeanette Theisen.

“That day has finally arrived and we can only hope today’s announcement can bring Angel’s family some sense of relief and one step closer to healing,” Theisen added.

Larsen has been charged with second degree murder and is expected to appear before a provincial court judge in Kamloops on Sept. 30

In a statement released to the media, one of Fehr’s daughters offered thanks to the RCMP for their hard work and dedication to finding her mother.

“The family is also extremely grateful for the property owner and his kindness and generosity through the search.”

