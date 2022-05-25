Dhatt was sentenced in the Kelowna Supreme Court (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Brain-injured man sentenced to house arrest for Kelowna drug dealing

Arman Dhatt suffered an aneurysm after being arrested for possession with intent to traffic

A man was sentenced in Kelowna Supreme Court on May 25 to house arrest after being charged with dealing drugs for the second time.

Arman Dhatt was first convicted for his involvement in a “dial-a-dope” operation and the dealing of fentanyl in 2015, for which he spent time in prison.

Dhatt was again arrested in 2019 and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking in Kelowna.

Following his 2019 arrest, Dhatt suffered a brain aneurysm. Doctors performed a craniotomy, and the incident has left Dhatt with cognitive delays and a seizure disorder.

Justice Hori explained that since the aneurysm, Dhatt has relied on his family for support with day-to-day life.

His mother wrote a letter testifying that Dhatt had to re-learn how to speak and eat.

“Arman is significantly reliant on us,” said his mother.

“He had to learn the basic necessities of life all over again.”

Hori said that Dhatt is now “insulated” from the social network that contributed to his criminal activity and lives with his family in Surrey.

Dhatt was found guilty of his crimes and sentenced to two years less one day in prison to be served in the community by way of a conditional sentence order.

He is to be confined to his home 24 hours a day, every day for the first 18 months of the order.

For the last six months of his sentence, Dhatt must obey house arrest by being on the property between 8p.m. and 6 a.m. everyday.

