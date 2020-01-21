An office window was damaged during a recent break and enter at the Larch Hills chalet. (Contributed)

Break in a “poke in the eye” to Shuswap ski club

Larch Hills Nordics looking at security improvements for chalet

If you want to poke 1,100 people in the eye, this was a quick way to do it.

This was Ed Bouma’s response to a recent break in at the Larch Hills chalet. The Larch Hills Nordic Society president said windows were damaged in order to gain entry to the chalet office.

“I think we’re out about $1,100 or so that we cannot get back because our deductible doesn’t cover it… So this is money that we have to take from the general revenue of the club to go and fix those,” said Bouma. “It was more like a malicious damage thing than it was a theft because there wasn’t a lot to steal there.”

Money from a small cash float kept on the premises to make change for daily trail fees was taken. Bouma said money will no longer be left overnight at the chalet. Furthermore, the club will be looking at security at the facility.

“We’re going to improve our surveillance and we’re going to do an assessment of the security as well… to see if we can stop this from happening again,” said Bouma.

“I think it’s just really unfortunate… we’re non-profit, we do it to service the community and we end up with something like that.”

