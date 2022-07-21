UPDATE w/PHOTOS: 2 people shot in Chilliwack; RCMP advising residents to stay inside

Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Two people have reportedly been shot east of downtown Chilliwack on McNaught Road near Yale Road.

The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Chilliwack RCMP were advising the public to avoid the area after initially asking residents to stay indoors.

One patient was reported as critical in cardiac arrest, another was in stable condition.

Four ambulances were called to the home in the 9000-block of McNaught Road.

McNaught was shut down between Yale Road and Epp Drive, and a portion of Yale Road also remained blocked to traffic.

(Video showing the scene from McNaught Road looking north to Yale Road)

At least one air ambulance took off from Chilliwack Airport to take one of the shooting victims to hospital.

It’s unclear if a suspect is in police custody or if there are more than two people injured in the incident.

More to come.

(Video showing the scene from Yale Road looking south to McNaught Road)

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewschilliwackShooting

Previous story
Spike in bears breaking into cars to grab food spark warning from B.C. conservation officers
Next story
Planned work led to huge FortisBC outage in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Some algal blooms can produce toxins that can be toxic to aquatic organisms, including fish. (Alex Cooper/Revelstoke Review)
Cautionary advisory lifted for Williamson Lake following water testing

Opening day of the Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass, 1962. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2615)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 21

Henry Joseph played in the first official hockey game in 1875 in Montreal. He and Sir Edward Clouston were both active in the sport. Clouston went on to become a trustee for the Allan Cup (amateur hockey). Joseph was a central figure in developing many early sports. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
First hockey game was played in Summerland

Petro Canada in Golden is listed as tied for the 21st most expensive gas station in Canada, with similar pricing in Revelstoke. Gas prices have gone down across the country over the last week, but many in B.C. are still paying a premium at the pump. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden, Revelstoke, amongst priciest places to fuel up in Canada