BREAKING: Convicted Penticton sex offender Edward Casavant sentenced to six years

The 55-year-old will spend an additional five years behind bars.

Edward Casavant was sentenced to six years behind bars for numerous charges related to child sexual assault and child pornography in Penticton Provincial Court today.

He received one year credit for time already served, but will spend five more years behind bars.

The former Summerland lifeguard, also known as “Eddie Spaghetti” appeared in Penticton court via video where he was sentenced by Justice Monica McParland.

In July 2019, Casavant, 54 years old at the time, pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from incidents between 2008 to 2014.

At the sentencing, it was heard that Casavant created explicit videos of children under age for a period of 10 to 15 years, including 30 voyeurism videos, mostly of boys ranging in age from six to 10 years old.

Justice explained that Casavant was found to be in possession of 275 unique videos of children.

LOOK BACK: Former Summerland lifeguard pleads guilty in child pornography case

This story will be updated.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal
Next story
Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

Just Posted

RSS performing Dorothy in Wonderland this week

The shows are Jan. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Slippery roads and low temperatures for Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for Jan. 13

VIDEO: Avalanche control work done this morning west of Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway was closed west of Revelstoke this morning for… Continue reading

Finding solutions to local affordability challenges, the Made in Revelstoke way

A look at the purpose and progress of the Collective Impact project

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 9

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

Iran’s co-operation in crash probe ‘encouraging,’ safety chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

GALLERY: Moose take snow stroll in North Okanagan

Two moose caught on camera near mobile home park Sunday

BREAKING: Convicted Penticton sex offender Edward Casavant sentenced to six years

The 55-year-old will spend an additional five years behind bars.

Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

Okanagan Lake monster makes cameo in popular comic series

Penticton resident finds Ogopogo in unlikely spot

Teacher organizes fundraiser for Penticton boy fighting cancer

Tickets for the fundraiser are available for the public from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan 20 to 23.

Most Read