BREAKING: Eight-car collision on Silver Star Road

BX-Swan Lake fire responding to reports of crash

Fire crews are responding to a reported eight-car pileup in the 8700 block of Silver Star Road.

BX-Swan Lake fire crews are en route and ambulance is reportedly on scene.

Poor road conditions and falling snow are likely a factor.

Firefighters report there are multiple vehicles in the ditch.

“We have treacherous road conditions at this time,” a firefighter told dispatch.

AIM Roads has been informed of the situation.

First responders said there are no obvious injuries at this time.

RCMP were on scene but have since cleared after reportedly telling those involved there are no tow trucks available.

More information to come.

Power outages west of Revelstoke as storm hammers area

BC Hydro said it’s due to fallen trees from heavy snow

Liam’s Lowdown: My 12 challenges at Christmas

Christmas is about traditions, both old and new

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened in both directions after rockslide south of Boston Bar.

Highway 3 and 5 remain closed in both directions

Closed to the east, closed to west: Revelstuck

Avalanche control on both sides of Revelstoke today

VIDEO: Trudeau to be lower profile, more business-like in second mandate

While he does not plan to stop talking about values entirely, Trudeau wants to focus on ‘concrete things’

