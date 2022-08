Planes circling as smoke in Cosens Bay area of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Air support is in the area as firefighters battle a wildfire in Coldstream.

Crews have responded to smoke at Cosens Bay, in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Coldstream Fire Department is on scene and BC Wildfire Service is actioning the fire.

Smoke can be seen coming over the hill.

Further details will be reported as they become available.

Breaking NewsfirefightersVernonwildfire