A fire sparked inside an Alexis Park area home Friday morning. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Firefighters snuff Vernon basement fire

Alexis Park area residents got out of home safely

Vernon Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire Friday morning.

A small fire was sparked inside a home in the 3500 block of 40th Avenue. Firefighters received reports of the fire around 11:10 a.m.

Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke coming from a basement door. Firefighters entered the basement and quickly snuffed the fire, containing it to the interior of the basement. The basement sustained minor fire damage and there was smoke damage to the upper floor.

The Alexis Park area residents were home at the time but escaped unharmed.

The residents now find themselves displaced for a period of time and will be offered assistance through the Emergency Support Services program if necessary.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Initial reports indicate the blaze may have been sparked from the breaker box.

BC Ambulance Service and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also attended the scene.

