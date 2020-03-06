Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary. Gabriel Klein has been convicted of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. (Sketch by Felicity Don)

Gabriel Klein has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 fatal stabbing of Abbotsford high school student Letisha Reimer, 13.

Justice Heather Holmes rendered her verdict Friday morning in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, reading a 15-page synopsis of her decision rather than the full 55-page judgment.

Klein, 24, was also convicted of the aggravated assault of a 14-year-old girl (whose name is protected by a publication ban), who was also stabbed when she and Reimer sat in the rotunda of Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016.

The courtroom was packed with supporters of the families, many of whom wore black-and-red “Abby Strong” T-shirts. Before the proceedings started, a sheriff asked that, at the judge’s request, everyone wearing the T-shirts cover them up or remove them in order to ensure the “impartiality” of the court.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

A conviction for second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility can range from 10 to 25 years and is determined by the judge.

Klein’s trial began in October, and the court heart that he stabbed Reimer 14 times and the other girl four times.

RELATED: Closing arguments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

RELATED: No defence witnesses in trial of man charged in killing of Abbotsford student

His lawyer, Martin Peters, said that Klein had stolen alcohol and a hunting knife in the hours before the attack and committed the thefts because he wanted to get drunk and use the weapon to stab a police officer in hopes of triggering a suicide-by-cop scenario.

Peters said Klein was experiencing a “mental dysfunction” and he thought Reimer was a “shape-shifting witch” and the other girl was a “monster with maggots coming out of her back” when he stabbed them both.

But Crown prosecutor Rob Macgowan argued that Klein – who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia – was not experiencing a mental disorder at the time of the attacks.

More to come ….

– with files from The Canadian Press

Vikki Hopes | Reporter



@VikkiHopes

Send Vikki an email.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.

Supreme Court