Breaking: Grass fire east of Kamloops pegged at 5 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is now responding with ground and air support to the grass fire along Shuswap Road. They will asssit Kamloops Fire Rescue crews already on site.

Fire information officer Marla Catherall says the BC Wildfire Service has 29 personnel and air support responding.

The fire is currently estimated at five hectares in size.

Witnesses state the fire is growing quickly.

Shuswap Road is closed from Laforge west to the Yellowhead Highway until further notice.

—-

ORIGINAL: 12:10 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is responding to a grass fire on Shuswap Road.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. Thursday for a grass fire behind residences at 830 Shuswap Rd.

Fire crews said they could see smoke en route to the fire and there were reports of one residence threatened.

Wildfire crews were called out around noon as ground crews reported the fire had crested the hill behind the residences.

Kamloops RCMP say that due to the grass fire, Shuswap Road is closed from Laforge west to the Yellowhead Highway until further notice.

“No traffic except emergency vehicles are allowed in this area,” says Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“No structures have been damaged or injuries reported from this grass fire. KFR are currently on scene.”

More to come.

With files from Kamloops This Week

