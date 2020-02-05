Kelowna Christian High School is on lockdown. (Daniel Taylor - Capital News)

BREAKING: Kelowna Christian School on lockdown after alleged threats to staff, students

Police remain on the scene investigating and performing ongoing risk assessment

UPDATE: 11:32 a.m.

RCMP has confirmed an unknown male suspect allegedly made undisclosed threats against Kelowna Christian School today.

Just before 9:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP was contacted by officials of Kelowna Christian School and advised that they had received a threat from a male suspect towards students and staff.

Police remain at the school investigating and performing ongoing risk assessment as they work closely with the school.

“RCMP officers and school officials continue to work together to ensure the safety of the school identified in the threat,” said Const. Solana Paré. “RCMP continue to conduct an ongoing risk assessment based on the best information available to us, and have taken the appropriate steps to reduce any potential risk.”

Creative Advantage Childcare is also under lockdown.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

_________

UPDATE: 11:28 a.m.

A sign posted on the school’s front doors reads the following:

“We are under a hold and secure closure. No entry will be permitted at this time. Check your email for more information.”

Reports indicate Kelowna Christian School’s elementary campus is also locked down, though there is not an apparent police presence.

Capital News has reached out to both Kelowna Christian School and Kelowna RCMP but has not yet received any further information.

_________

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:08 a.m

RCMP has locked down Kelowna Christian School on Benvoulin Road.

Officers on the scene declined to comment as the situation is ongoing.

RCMP is re-directing vehicles away from the school.

A Capital News reporter is on the scene.

More to come.

