Kelowna man Jacob Forman, accused of killing his wife and two children, in an undated photo. (Black Press Media files)

BREAKING: Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

A Kelowna father has admitted to killing his wife and two daughters just weeks before Christmas 2017 in a surprise guilty plea Thursday.

Jacob Forman was facing two first-degree murder charges in the killings of his two daughters, Karina and Yesenia, and one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife, Clara Forman.

READ MORE: Details of arrest revealed in triple-murder case involving Kelowna dad

Jacob Forman reversed his initial non-guilty plea during an ongoing voir dire hearing to determine admissibility of evidence from both Crown counsel and defense in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna. His trial was expected to start in mid-November.

Earlier this week, when he entered his plea, Forman told the pre-trial judge that “I am responsible, but I am not guilty for what the Crown is saying.”

Sentencing has been adjourned to Sept. 16 in Kelowna, BC Prosecution Service confirmed.

More to come.

