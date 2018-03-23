BREAKING: B.C. mother hit in truck rampage dies

Family confirms mother of four Kelly Sandoval dies almost two months after being hit.

A mother of four has died almost two months after she was hit by a truck that rampaged through a Maple Ridge mall parking lot.

Kelly Sandoval has passed away, confirmed Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

“The family of Kelly Sandoval is deeply saddened at her sudden passing…” said a statement from Sandoval’s mother, Jennifer Tayes.

“This is a very difficult time and we are grateful for the love and support of our family and friends. Kelly is survived by her husband and four amazing boys ages 16, 13, 10, and five.”

On Feb. 1, the driver of a black pickup left a parking stall, backed into a parked vehicle, then drove forward into a restaurant drive-through lane at 240th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

The truck then collided with barricades, jumped the curbed drive-through lane and came to a stop against an unoccupied bus stop, police said.

Sandoval and her six-year-old son were in the truck’s path. She pushed her son out of the way, but was hit and pushed against a fence at the McDonalds drive through.

She sustained an injured leg. The boy had a bump on his head.

Afterwards, a gofundme page was started to help Sandoval while she recovered from her injury.

Her sister Julie Belanger wrote on the page: “One of her sons was able to get out of the way. Thankfully, Kelly’s motherly instincts allowed her to react in time to throw her youngest son out of the way. Unfortunately in doing so, Kelly was unable to get herself to safety and she was struck by the truck. She sacrificed herself to ensure the safety of her child. in doing so she suffered some cuts on her head that required stitches, major bruising all over both her legs and her left arm and a major hematoma on her leg. The hematoma is causing her a lot of pain and requiring her to go to the hospital every day for IV antibiotics … “

Belanger said Sandoval did a lot for her family, helping the school PAC, walking her kids to school, taking them to soccer, football and basketball practices.

“She can barely walk right now and is unable to fully care for her family. Her husband has been at her side helping with her care, taking her to the hospital every day for IV antibiotics, taking care of the kids and all of the housework. Kelly also helps him at work from time to time and is unable to do so now,” Belanger said.

The page is no longer active.

A 34-year-old Mission man was arrested the day of the incident and released on a promise to appear in court.

Gresiuk said the death of the victim may change the charges police recommend against the suspect. The case is still being investigated.

“This tragedy has changed their lives forever and the family has set up a trust fund for the boys,” Tayes. said. “Donations can be made at any TD branch account 91040-004-6682946 to help them prepare for a life without their mother.”

