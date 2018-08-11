BREAKING: 5 injured in plane crash at Abbotsford International Airshow

Crash involving vintage plane occurred near end of show

A vintage plane has crashed at the Abbotsford International Airshow just following the show.

The Airshow said in a statement on its Facebook page that five people were taken to hospital with various injuries after the biplane experienced difficulties in the air.

BC Emergency Health Service said three were taken by ground ambulance and are in stable condition. Two others are in serious condition. No further details on the exact injuries have been made available at this time.

The aircraft was operated by a museum taking part in the show, offering member flights, the Airshow said. Early reports indicate that the plane may have been associated with the show’s Living History Flights.

More to come.

Previous story
Lighting ignites 21 new fires across Kamloops Fire Centre

Just Posted

BREAKING: 5 injured in plane crash at Abbotsford International Airshow

Two injured in crash involving vintage plane

Lighting ignites 21 new fires across Kamloops Fire Centre

Fifteen of those fires sparked within Okanagan Valley

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

Wildfire in Glacier National Park now 600 hectares

Following dry, hot and windy conditions over recent days, Parks Canada fire… Continue reading

Revelstoke paddler Ginger Shoji competes in international breast cancer dragon boat festival

Revelstoke paddler and co-founder of the Lake Revelstoke Dragon Boat Society Ginger… Continue reading

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Marshall withdraws from Conservative candidacy race for South Okanagan West Kootenay

One of two declared candidates vying to represent the federal Conservatives for… Continue reading

Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Thompson Nicola and Okanagan highways to see hail, thunder and lightning, Environment Canada says

How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

BC Wildfire crews don’t mind a homemade brownie every once in awhile

When donating to BC Wildfire crews remember moderation is key - they don’t want to waste.

Fundraiser started to repair Peachland man’s home

Paul Witfield’s home was damaged after a tree crashed through the roof in June

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

An officer and a gentleman – so the best stories are off the record

“The Calgary police turned me down because I was too short.”

Most Read