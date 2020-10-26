North Okanagan Mounties mum on Lumby incident

Police said further details will be released tomorrow morning

A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook) A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook)

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

“The incident has been resolved and the investigation is ongoing,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said Monday afternoon.

But, no new details have been provided.

Const. Terleski said more details will be released Tuesday morning, Oct. 27.

Residents have taken to social media to speculate the details of the incident that unfolded around a Lumby mobile home park, but none have been confirmed.

Police asked the public and media to avoid posting details of the incident on Facebook or other social media platforms while officers were on scene in order to protect all parties involved in the incident.

The public was also advised to avoid the area.

A nearby elementary school put a “hold and secure” into effect locking the doors and keeping students indoors until RCMP gave the all-clear.

The school was notified the situation had concluded just before noon Monday, Oct. 26, and informed parents the students would be able to enjoy their lunch recess outdoors.

More to come.

UPDATE: 1:02 p.m.

The police incident in Lumby has been resolved, according to a nearby school principal.

J.W. Inglis Elementary School principal Mary Takaska notified parents just before noon that RCMP alerted school staff that the event has concluded.

The school, which were under a “hold and secure” situation at the school in response to the close proximity of the unfolding incident, has been lifted.

“Business as usual here. Students will be heading outside for their lunch recess,” Takaska said in a notice to parents.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have been contacted for additional information.

ORIGINAL:

A heavy police presence has been reported in the Lumby area Monday, Oct. 26.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a disturbance on Shuswap Avenue in Lumby and a perimeter around a residence has been established.

Students at J.W. Inglis Elementary School have been put in a “hold and secure” situation at the school, principal Mary Takasaka wrote to parents.

“The RCMP continues to be in contact with us on a regular basis and will keep us updated with any information we may need,” Takasaka wrote.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. The public is also asked to not share details of the unfolding incident online as it could jeopardize everyone’s safety.

Police have also spoken with nearby residents.

More information to come.

