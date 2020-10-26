A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook) A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook)

A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook) A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook)

North Okanagan Mounties mum on Lumby incident

Police said further details will be released tomorrow morning

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

“The incident has been resolved and the investigation is ongoing,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said Monday afternoon.

But, no new details have been provided.

Const. Terleski said more details will be released Tuesday morning, Oct. 27.

Residents have taken to social media to speculate the details of the incident that unfolded around a Lumby mobile home park, but none have been confirmed.

Police asked the public and media to avoid posting details of the incident on Facebook or other social media platforms while officers were on scene in order to protect all parties involved in the incident.

The public was also advised to avoid the area.

A nearby elementary school put a “hold and secure” into effect locking the doors and keeping students indoors until RCMP gave the all-clear.

The school was notified the situation had concluded just before noon Monday, Oct. 26, and informed parents the students would be able to enjoy their lunch recess outdoors.

More to come.

READ MORE: Vernon woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing Mustang into house

UPDATE: 1:02 p.m.

The police incident in Lumby has been resolved, according to a nearby school principal.

J.W. Inglis Elementary School principal Mary Takaska notified parents just before noon that RCMP alerted school staff that the event has concluded.

The school, which were under a “hold and secure” situation at the school in response to the close proximity of the unfolding incident, has been lifted.

“Business as usual here. Students will be heading outside for their lunch recess,” Takaska said in a notice to parents.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have been contacted for additional information.

ORIGINAL:

A heavy police presence has been reported in the Lumby area Monday, Oct. 26.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a disturbance on Shuswap Avenue in Lumby and a perimeter around a residence has been established.

Students at J.W. Inglis Elementary School have been put in a “hold and secure” situation at the school, principal Mary Takasaka wrote to parents.

“The RCMP continues to be in contact with us on a regular basis and will keep us updated with any information we may need,” Takasaka wrote.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. The public is also asked to not share details of the unfolding incident online as it could jeopardize everyone’s safety.

Police have also spoken with nearby residents.

More information to come.

READ MORE: Six charged in 2018 Lumby drug lab bust

READ MORE: One dead after Highway 97A crash near Armstrong, police watchdog investigating

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Area resident Shandel Dyck submitted a photo of a police situation in a mobile home park in Lumby Oct. 26, 2020. She said she saw officers with their guns drawn as they surrounded a suspect unit. (Shandel Dyck - Contributed)

Area resident Shandel Dyck submitted a photo of a police situation in a mobile home park in Lumby Oct. 26, 2020. She said she saw officers with their guns drawn as they surrounded a suspect unit. (Shandel Dyck - Contributed)

Previous story
RCMP officer says nothing unusual in U.S. request to arrest Huawei’s CFO
Next story
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Just Posted

Friends and family of Sonya Riome, 35, are confirming she died in the fire. (Submitted)
Woman dies in weekend Revelstoke house fire

The fire gutted the property

Above, MLA-elect Doug Clovechok cast his vote early. Photo submitted
MLA-elect Clovechok reflects on election

He’s ready to get to work as an opposition MLA, he says

While Revelstoke has one of the oldest bear awareness societies in the province, the city has yet to implement a community wide bear-proof garbage system. (Submitted)
Saving bears: Revelstoke’s garbage dilemma

More than 400 bears have been killed in the city since 1986

Your Columbia River Revelstoke candidates; Nicole Cherlet (NDP); Samson Boyer (Green) and Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal). The polls are closed and ballots being counted. (File photo)
BC VOTES: Clovechok preliminary winner with 52 per cent of the vote

35 of 77 polls have reported and The Canadian Press is calling Clovechok winner

Firefighters and RCMP are on scene at a fire on Douglas Street. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Firefighters battling blaze on Douglas Street

RCMP are also on scene and blocking off access to the street

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Ontario’s overly cautious approach to COVID-19 testing is endangering lives and hindering efforts to rein in soaring infections that are ravaging long-term care facilities, filling ICU beds and lurking silently in communities, say critics alarmed by the province’s admission that labs can handle four times the number of tests they receive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Penticton RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man seriously injured in custody

B.C.’s police watchdog found no evidence of harm caused by police in Sept. 21 incident

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Andrew Wilkinson stepping down as B.C. Liberal leader

Will stay on until the next party leader is chosen

VicPD and B.C. Conservation Officer Service teamed up to free two bucks who were entangled in a fishing net and dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them. (VicPD)
VIDEO: Police, B.C. Conservation help two bucks caught in one fishing net

Bucks were also dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them

Apex Mountain Resort received 35 centimetres of fresh snow over the weekend, prompting some to head out for some early season turns. (Apex Mountain Resort / Facebook)
Stay off the mountain: Apex warns of early season dangers

Recreational use of the mountain before opening day comes with serious risks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Armstrong’s Christyna Whieldon is $1M richer after scoring a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from the general store. (BCLC contributed)
Armstrong mom $1M richer after candy run

Christyna Whieldon bought a winning ticket from Armstrong’s general store

An Instagram post from Matty Rebman shows his injuries as well as a plea to the driver who struck him. (Instagram/Matty Rebman)
Hit and run kills dog, severely injures West Kelowna man

The car was abandoned but police could not locate its driver

Most Read