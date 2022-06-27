RCMP have converged on a property in Peachland late on Monday, June 27. (Gary Barnes - Capital News)

RCMP have converged on a property in Peachland late on Monday, June 27. (Gary Barnes - Capital News)

BREAKING: Possible shooting in Peachland

It is not known if anyone was injured

An unfoldingincident in Peachland has drawn a large police response.

At least 18 RCMP vehicles, a drone and a spotter plane were seen in the area of Garraway Place at around 6:45 p.m.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response tactical team were also deployed to the scene.

According to neighbours, officers had surrounded a home in the area after a man had been shot. RCMP had not previously been to the home according to one neighbour.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Mayor calls attack and shots fired at visitors to Penticton ‘deeply disturbing’

The RCMP have been reached for comment.

A reporter for Black Press Media is on scene.

More details to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsRCMPShooting

Previous story
B.C. bald eagle nest success threatened amid avian influenza outbreaks

Just Posted

Okanagan College is located at 1000 K. L. O. Road in Kelowna B.C. (Contributed)
3 new student housing projects to be built at Okanagan College campuses

Kevan Ramsey lost everything in a Father’s Day fire(gofundme/Please Help Rebuild Kevan’s Home)
Fundraiser for Lumby home lost in Father’s Day fire

Some snow in the upper peaks of SilverStar Mountain Resort is stopping the bike park from opening for the season. (Video still)
Ready to ride: SilverStar bike park opens

Revelstoke Football (Soccer) Team, 1921. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1184)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 23