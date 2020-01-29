RCMP respond to robbery in downtown Kelowna

Officers were carrying large paper bags. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) A police officer and his dog could be seen in the alley way behind TD Bank in downtown Kelowna, Wednesday afternoon. (Michael Rodriquez - Capital News) (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) There was a large RCMP presence in the back alley behind TD bank. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

The RCMP descended on downtown Kelowna Monday afternoon for a robbery.

Police declined to provide further details about the incident, however the TD bank branch was closed and police were in the alleyway behind the building. The RCMP dog unit was on scene.

Heavy RCMP presence in downtown Kelowna at Leon and Ellis streets. TD Bank is closed due to "an emergency." RCMP Dog unit on scene. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/zSSia6LUQ9 — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) January 29, 2020

The TD Bank branch posted a notice on its front doors around 2: 30 p.m. that the location would be temporarily closed for the day due to an “emergency situation.”

The bank branch is located at Leon Avenue and Ellis Street.

Bank officials declined to comment when reached describing it as a “police matter.”

More to come.

