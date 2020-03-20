BREAKING: Revelstoke CMH lodge confirms recent guest tested postive for COVID-19

The company said it was just notified today and is alerting staff to self-isolate

The heli-skiing company Canadian Mountain Holidays said they got notification today that a recent guest has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email sent to staff and media, the guest stayed as CMH Revelstoke between March 11 to 16. The company said the guest showed no symptoms during the trip and became symptomatic after returning to Europe.

CMH is asking its staff, guests and any party that may have come into contact with the guest to self isolate and if they begin to experience symptoms to reach out to local health care providers.

CMH is one of the largest heli-skiing companies in Canada with multiple lodges across the province.

The company said they are working closely with the BC Centre for Disease Control as the situation unfolds and are trying to map out where else the guest might have gone in Revelstoke and who might have come in contact.

CMH confirmed that the guest stayed at the Regent Hotel.

On March 17, Selkirk Tangier Heli-Skiing said they had a guest test positive for COVID-19 after they returned home from their vacation. Later that day the Selkirk Medical Group confirmed a seperate case and Revelstoke’s first postive test of COVID-19.

Today, BC identified another 77 new cases of COVID-19, including a worker at a senior care home in Coquitlam. This brings the provincial total is up to 348 people, including 22 people who are in hospital.

In Canada there are 898 cases and 12 people have died.

