Travellers were left to mull around in the Comox Airport lobby Friday morning, after being removed from Flight 8306 to Vancouver. A suspicious package was found aboard the plane. Photo by Debbie Bowman.

UPDATE: Suspicious package issue at Comox Airport resolved; YQQ open for business

Passengers removed from Flight 8306 to Vancouver

  • Feb. 9, 2018 7:30 a.m.
  • News

An Air Canada flight from the Comox Airport (YQQ) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was cancelled Friday morning, after the discovery of a suspicious package on-board.

All passengers of flight 8306 were removed and police were called to the scene to investigate.

All YQQ departures and arrivals were cancelled until further notice and an ordinance removal robot was brought in to further help investigators determine whether or not the package was dangerous.

The package was deemed not dangerous and all flight activity at the airport has resumed.

Story will be updated shortly.

Previous story
B.C. creating 100 more teacher training spaces

Just Posted

Avalanche control and debris clean-up planned for Hwy. 1 around Golden

Trans-Canada Highway closed at Alberta border until noon: DriveBC

Grizzlies clip Eagles’ wings

Revelstoke downs Sicamous 7-4 to stay atop conference leaderboard

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Glimpses of the Past

From a Chinese New Year celebration in 1882 to a Revelstoke curler going to the Brier in 1998

Queen Victoria Hospital helipad nears finish line

Waiting on final approval from Transport Canada

VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Pair leads Canada’s largest Winter Olmpics team into PyeongChang stadium

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Check out some of the best shots from Team Canada

B.C. creating 100 more teacher training spaces

French, math, physics and special education teachers in demand

Town works crew makes creepy find

Could that be a COFFIN buried at the Princeton fairgrounds?

Princeton woman loses control of computer to hacker

RCMP warn residents of unsafe emails

How four changes to the Fisheries Act may affect the North Coast

From Indigenous reconciliation to habitat protection and owner-operator licences

Shelter reunites Alberta cat with its B.C. family

‘Furry tail ending’ made some odd twists and turns in the past six months, including a Langley stop.

UVic prof publishes investigation on zen of Street Fighter

Prof drawn to whether violent fighting games make people violent

Most Read