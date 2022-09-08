FILE – Queen Elizabeth II attends a garden party at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday June 30, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

BREAKING: The Queen, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a statement on social media

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a statement on social media.

The queen served 70 years on the throne and saw through 12 Canadian Prime Ministers.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland this week. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, was also en route to Balmoral, as was his brother, Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The gathering of the House of Windsor comes just three months after people across Britain paused over a long holiday weekend to celebrate the queen’s 70 years on the throne. While crowds of cheering, flag-waving fans filled the streets around Buckingham Palace throughout four days of festivities, the queen herself made only two brief appearances on the palace balcony to wave to her subjects.

Elizabeth has increasingly handed over duties to Charles and other members of the royal family in recent months as she recovered from a bout of COVID-19, began using a cane and struggled to get around.

Notable people reacting to the news of her death:

We offer our deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Canadians across the country will mourn the loss of The Queen. Let us take a moment to honour Her Majesty’s memory in each of our own ways. pic.twitter.com/DzTMuYzQgX

— Governor General of Canada (@GGCanada) September 8, 2022

May you Rest In Peace Your Majesty.

Gilakas’la for your lifetime of service.

:pray::skin-tone-4::heart: #RIPQueenElizabeth https://t.co/a7RC4EzIYQ

— Jody Wilson-Raybould, PC, QC (JWR) 王州迪 (@Puglaas) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II lived a life of history and duty. She was also a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. My thoughts today are for her family who have lost a pillar of strength in their lives.

— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) September 8, 2022

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the :flag-ua: people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

– With files from The Canadian Press

