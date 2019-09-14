BREAKING: Two killed in Vancouver Island bus crash with university students on board

Crash happened Friday night around 10 p.m., RCMP say

Two people have been killed after a bus carrying students from the University of Victoria crashed en route to the Marine Sciences Centre at Bamfield.

The bus, carrying 48 people, including the driver, rolled over at about the 36-km marker near the Carmanah Main Junction on Bamfield Main, a gravel road, at around 10 p.m. on Friday, RCMP told Black Press Media.

Officials with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria confirmed another three people were being rushed to Victoria General Hospital, while the remaining victims are headed to a reception centre at Echo Centre, set up by the City of Port Alberni.

The JRCC also sent two helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft from 442 Squadron Comox to assist the Port Alberni RCMP, paramedics, and firefighters.

Family members looking for information can call RCMP at 250-723-2424.

