Delta police attended a stabbing outside of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in North Delta on Feb. 20, 2019. A woman and an off-duty DPD officer were injured, and police have a suspect in custody. (Ron Calliou/Twitter photo)

UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

Police are on the scene of a stabbing outside of a private elementary school in the Lower Mainland city of Delta.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:05 p.m. today (Feb. 20) at Immaculate Conception School, according to a Delta Police Department press release.

“An off-duty Delta police officer was at Immaculate Conception and witnessed an assault occurring between a man and a woman in front of the school. He intervened, and during the altercation the woman and the officer were stabbed,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

Peter Darbyshire, media relations specialist with the Provincial Health Services Authority, said two patients were transported to hospital in critical condition.

No children are believed to have been involved in the incident.

A suspect is currently in police custody, however the scene remains very active.

“We are asking parents who have not yet been able to get their children to pick them up at 88th and 120th at the Desi Junction parking lot,” Leykauf said.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

More to come.


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Delta police attended a stabbing outside of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in North Delta on Feb. 20, 2019. A woman and an off-duty DPD officer were injured, and police have a suspect in custody. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Previous story
Unvaccinated teens seek measles shot in wake of Vancouver outbreak
Next story
Winter storm freezes U.S., halts air travel

Just Posted

How many volunteers does it take to run a hockey team?

Meet the momma bears who make the Revelstoke Grizzlies’ games happen

Niedermayer jersey retirement ceremony a dream come true

Penticton minor hockey players bring home memories of a lifetime from Niedermayer jersey retirement

B.C. Interior free from measles

Vancouver measles outbreak hasn’t spread to the B.C. Interior

UPDATE: Tractor trailer overturned on Highway 3A near Yellow Lake

Drivers may be wise to plan an alternate route as crews will need to recover the truck

Highway one will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control near Golden

The closure is expected to last for two hours

Branching out: learning to ski at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

It’s the first time at the hill for the editor of Revelstoke Review

Larch Hills junior skiers top Teck BC Midget Championships

Multiple top-five finishes contribute to aggregate team trophy

Manitoba ‘pauses’ link with ex-B.C. premier Gordon Campbell after allegations

Campbell had been hired to review two major hydro projects

Heritage minute features Japanese-Canadian baseball team, internment

The Vancouver Asahi baseball team won various championships across the Pacific Northwest

UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

Pool plans disappoint Shuswap swim clubs

Salmon Arm mayor assures options for city rec centre only preliminary

Vehicle fire on Coquihalla near Kamloops

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising into the sky over Highway 5

$10-a-day child care not in 2019 budget, but advocate not irked

Sharon Gregson with the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of B.C. says NDP on track to deliver promise

Shuswap children’s organizations offer mixed reviews on Budget 2019

Concern over long waitlists, early intervention funding, but relief child care funds are included

Most Read