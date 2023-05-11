UPDATE: Woman dies after falling in creek in West Kelowna

Went into water in Powers Creek

UPDATE: 1:00p.m.

West Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that the woman found floating face down at the mouth of Okanagan Lake has died.

“This was a tragedy that will affect many and we are grateful for the quick response from our RCMP officers and the West Kelowna Fire Department who risked their lives to locate the female quickly. Our hearts are with the family of this woman,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

ORIGINAL: 11a.m.

CPR was performed on a woman who went into Powers Creek in West Kelowna on the morning of May 11.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Gellatly Road and Whitworth Road around 10a.m., searching for the woman before expanding to Okanagan Lake.

The woman was pulled out just before 11a.m. Her condition is still unknown.

Powers Creek has been moving swiftly in recent days due to freshet season, heavy rains and at times, high temperatures.

Powers Creek on the morning of May 11. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The woman was put on a gurney and put into an ambulance by 11:10a.m.

West Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Greg Woodcox said that the victim was a 74-year-old, and the 911 call was placed by a friend at 10:10a.m. She was allegedly taking photos on a rock near the creek and fell in.

She was found unconscious by emergency services about one kilometre downstream, near the mouth of Okanagan Lake.

The woman was found floating face down, and brought to shore by a civilian and a uniformed officer. Her condition is unknown.

More to come.

READ MORE: Get out the sunscreen: Hot weather coming to the Okanagan this weekend

READ MORE: Emergency exit for West Kelowna neighbourhood a step closer to fruition

Breaking News

