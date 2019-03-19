British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

The British Columbia Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) is welcoming a new president this summer.
On Tuesday morning in Victoria, the BCTF congratulated Teri Mooring on her appointment to the position; Mooring will be taking over Glen Hansmen on July 1 after holding the position as the BCTF first vice-president.
Congratulations @TeriMooring from #QuesnelBC. She will take over as President of the BCTF from @glenhansman on July 1. #bctf2019 #bced #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/Zg3albsiUI
— BCTF (@bctf) March 19, 2019
Mooring is from Quesnel, B.C. where she worked in a pulp mill as a teenager before beginning her teaching career in 1988. Soon after she became involved in the Quesnal District Teacher’s Association.
“I never thought twice about it. I first became a TTOC chair, then a staff rep, and took on nearly every role on my local executive, including local president,” Mooring said in an earlier BCTF statement.
In a tweet, Hansemen called Mooring “smart, articulate, principled and committed.”
“The membership is going to be incredibly well served,” Hansmen said.
— Glen Hansman (@glenhansman) March 19, 2019
