British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries’ Christmas wish is for passengers to avoid non-essential trips this holiday season.

The ferry corporation is asking customers to heed direction provided by the B.C. government and public health authorities and avoid travel unless it is necessary.

For travellers who need to make ferry trips, BC Ferries asks them to plan and book sailings, as “priority will be to keep essential goods, groceries, holiday letters and packages moving.”

Reservations can be made at www.bcferries.com.

BC Ferries notes that foot passengers should arrive early and bundle up for the weather, as “crowding” is not permitted in foot passenger areas and travellers may be required to line up outside.

Customers are reminded of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines at BC Ferries terminals and on board vessels. Masks are required, and those who cannot wear a mask “may be asked to provide a medical certificate.” Those who refuse to mask up can be refused passage.

Transport Canada regulations do not allow travellers to remain in vehicles on lower car decks during transit. Travellers parked on those decks must move to the passenger deck and maintain physical distancing there.

Additional cleaning is happening on vessels and at terminals and physical barriers have been erected to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“The health and safety of employees and customers is BC Ferries’ top priority,” the release notes. “The company assures customers it continues to have many additional measures in place for their safety and to prevent the spread of illness.”

The ferry corporation added that it does not tolerate any verbal abuse of employees and other passengers and customers who are abusive may be denied service.

READ ALSO: Transport Canada probes 1,000+ reports of passengers refusing to leave vehicles on BC Ferries

READ ALSO: RCMP will board BC Ferries vessels to help enforce health and safety regulations

B.C. Ferries informs customers of mask-wearing and physical distancing policies with loud-speaker announcements,…

Posted by Nanaimo News Bulletin on Wednesday, December 9, 2020


Most Read