Budget responds to long-standing calls for federal strategy to address dementia

More than 400,000 Canadian seniors were living with dementia in 2013-14, two-thirds of them women

Health advocacy groups are cheering the Liberal government’s proposal to spend $50 million over five years to support a national dementia strategy that would be released later this spring.

Tuesday’s pre-election budget from Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the aim of the measure is to improve the lives of people living with dementia and their caregivers through better public awareness of the challenges posed by the condition.

Groups like the Alzheimer Society, which have long urged Ottawa to take action, welcomed the decision.

Alzheimer Society CEO Pauline Tardif says the money will be a ”significant step” towards a funded and comprehensive national dementia strategy that will ultimately help affected families live better lives.

READ MORE: ‘There is a life to live after a diagnosis’: UBC study probes stigma of dementia

READ MORE: Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

Figures cited in the budget say more than 400,000 Canadian seniors were living with dementia in 2013-14, two-thirds of them women.

In 2011, former NDP MP Claude Gravelle introduced legislation calling for a national dementia strategy to support Canadians ravaged by Alzheimer’s and other related dementia diseases.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock
Next story
Washington State sheriff’s deputy killed, officer injured during traffic stop

Just Posted

Revelstoke will soon issue tender for Farwell Splash Park

The splash park should open this summer

Nova Scotia DJs playing Revelstoke Thursday night

Pineo & Loeb with Inc. Line is playing the Last Drop

Four skiers caught in avalanche in Glacier National Park Sunday

No one was buried but one was transferred to hospital

Revelstoke roads and weather

Planned avalanche control on Highway 1

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The new season is bringing warm weather across the region

VIDEO: Sunny skies in the forecast makes for a great start to spring

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain by Friday evening in the Okanagan Valley

Detective dog, from Nelson, joins fight to combat invasive mussels

K9 Major will be on the road starting this month, hunting for quagga and zebra mussels

No cause yet for grassfire near Kamloops

Fire was about 1.8 hectares in size

Paramedic staff shortage at critical level: B.C. union

A number of units were out of service due to lack of staffing in Lower Mainland, union says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Case made for free tampon dispeners in schools

Advocate says access, anonymity key to providing less stressful experience for female students

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Dead sea lion discovered on Hornby Island shoreline

Reports indicate animal was shot in the head

Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus, sits as independent MP

The Whitby, Ont., MP has been a vocal supporter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott

Most Read