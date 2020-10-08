Buffalo aircraft pays visit to Vernon

RCAF plane used for training with Civil Air Search and Rescue Association

A Royal Canadian Air Force Buffalo aircraft from the 442 Transport and Rescue Squdron in Comox could be seen circling the skies of Vernon Thursday, Oct. 8, while on a training session in the North Okanagan. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It’s big. It’s loud. And it was here for training work.

A yellow twin-propeller Buffalo aircraft from the 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron in Comox, complete with the Royal Canadian Air Force logo, could be seen circling around the Vernon Regional Airport Thursday, Oct. 8, before noon.

The plane was helping members of the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) do some training.

“They could be teaching our people how to spot something in the lake or look for an ELT (Emergency Location Transmitter),” said Alton King, B.C. director for CASARA.

King confirmed there was no actual call-out looking for a downed or missing aircraft.

One witness said they saw parachuters leap from the plane and one woman who lives on Middleton Mountain posted on social media that the plane “was huge and very loud, the whole house was rumbling,” followed by a smiling, blushing face emoji.

READ MORE: Petition makes waves over Oyama park



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.