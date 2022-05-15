Building confidence, gaining independence in the Okanagan while Becoming an Outdoors Woman

Women gathered at Lake Country’s Camp Winfield to learn outdoor skills in the BOW course

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers a course called ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ where women can learn archery, nature photography, proper handling of game meat, firearm safety and more (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

It was a busy weekend at Camp Winfield with women from across the province gathering for the Becoming an Outdoors Woman course.

Hosted by the B.C. Wildlife Federation, the weekend inlcuded a variety of outdoor related workshops, everything from nature photography and watercolour painting to firearms training with the Oceola Fish and Game Club and learning how to drive with a trailer on your vehicle.

Provincial Coordinator Joann Bosch said 58 women registered for the course with ages ranging from 19 to 82.

“More and more women seem to be interested in shooting, in hunting. The would like to go and harvest animals themselves,” Bosch noted. “We have a lot of single mothers that would like to teach their children how to fish.”

Jannie took the weekend course for the first time. She stayed in rooms at the camp with other atendees and meals were provided.

“They have such care and passion for this project of making communities out of communities,” Jannie said about her experience. It’s really touching. I want to come back and I am shocked at how many people are not coming back…It’s the care and attention and the people here are just such characters.”

Spending my morning at Camp Winfield for the @BCWildlife Becoming an Outdoors Woman weekend course. Firearms training went well! @KelownaCapNews @LC_Calendar pic.twitter.com/hOTI8k7LGA — Brittany Webster (@thebrittwebster) May 15, 2022

Becoming an Outdoors Woman is hosted once or twice a year at various locations around B.C.

Other workshops that have been held during a BOW weekend include axe and chainsaw handling, archery, trapping, wilderness survival, and kayaking.

Bosch said if the pandemic hadn’t forced cancellations the course would be in its 25th year.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s strongest take over City Park

READ MORE: B.C. salmon abundance ‘a sixth’ of what it was half-a-century ago: study

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

gunsLake CountryOkanaganOutdoorsWildlife