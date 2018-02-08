On March 5, the number of building inspection visits per building project in Area F will increase from three to six.

Building inspection to expand

Number of inspections per building in Area F to increase from three to six

  • Feb. 8, 2018 9:15 a.m.
  • News

Come March 5, building inspection in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Area F is expanding.

A CSRD building regulation inspection service has existed in the communities of Lee Creek, Scotch Creek, Celista, Magna Bay, Anglemont and St. Ives since 2001.

But starting on March 5, the number of building inspections in these communities will increase from three to six.

Inspected will be: 1. Footing construction; 2. Pre-backfill; 3. Under slab plumbing rough-in; 4. Framing construction; 5. Insulation and vapour barrier and air barrier; and 6. Final inspection.

The CSRD states most new building construction, renovation, addition or demolition requires that: the property owner submit a complete building permit application to the CSRD; the CSRD issue a building permit prior to construction beginning; and the CSRD building inspector complete six inspections during construction and prior to the granting of building occupancy.

For more information, homeowners are asked to contact the CSRD Building Department at 250-832-8194, toll free at 1-888-248-2773 or email buildingpermit@csrd.bc.ca.

Previous story
Fraser Valley wineries respond to Alberta premier’s sour grapes
Next story
New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Just Posted

Love at first dance

Beryl Buckley and George Benwell met at the post office, they say dancing keeps them young

Decades later, volleyball coach’s legacy recognized

John Campbell inducted into BC Volleyball Hall of Fame

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Canyon Springs and Rogers Pass due to MVI

Road estimated to reopen around 10 p.m.: DriveBC

‘We here in the Columbia-River Revelstoke are sick and tired of this,’ says MLA Doug Clovechok

Clovechok to address minister of transportation and infrastructure on local constituents’ concerns about highway safety and snow removal on Hwy. 1. and 23.

CSRD sets rural fire suppression information meeting date

CSRD staff and the area director will be in attendance

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

Building inspection to expand

Number of inspections per building in Area F to increase from three to six

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

Two 3-2 games cap last week for Heat

Chase squad experiences two one-point letdowns over the weekend

Fraser Valley wineries respond to Alberta premier’s sour grapes

Winery operators shocked to be caught in the middle of pipeline dispute

Former Stanley Cup winner Chris Kelly named captain of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011

Most Read