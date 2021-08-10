Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responds to gasline break

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a propane gas line break at 400 1st St. West around 11:30 a.m., Aug. 10.
According to a Facebook post from the fire department, buildings in the area were temporarily evacuated and Fortis BC was on scene.
Fortis BC spokesperson Diana Sorace, said the crew is fixing a line that was damaged during construction, however only one customer is affected by the break.
As of 12:30 p.m., crews are estimated to be onsite for another half hour to fix the break.
Sorace said this is a good reminder to everyone to use BC 1 Call before digging. It is a free service that will show the location of buried gas lines.
