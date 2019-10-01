Burger contest created to raise money for the Revelstoke Library Learning Lab

The library needs to raise $120,000

Revelstoke will soon be able to vote on who has the best burger.

Between Oct. 18 – 27, ten Revelstoke eateries will face off in the ultimate burger showdown called the Burger Week Challenge.

The event is based on an annual event in Nelson, where restaurants compete for the best burger title. One of the winning entries from a previous year included goat cheese, beets, aioli and crispy prosciutto.

“People really go off the beaten path making those burgers,” said Mike Brown, one of owners of Taco Club, the event’s organizers.

He said making burgers is super approachable.

“You can just dream one up.”

Each year, the Taco Club donates two $2,000 investments to different social organizations in Revelstoke. This year, the company invested $2,000 to support the Revelstoke Library Learning Lab.

The learning lab will include a recording studio with video recording equipment and a green screen, whisper room, full Adobe media suite, virtual gaming headset and digitization equipment for converting old photos and film to digital formats.

“This project stood out. I’ve tried using the library in the past for studying. It’s busy,” Brown said.

He continued that the library is a centre point for the community and with Revelstoke growing, it makes sense to help them expand.

“Revelstoke is a small and isolated town and access to these kind of projects help contribute to people staying.”

The library is trying to raise $120,000 to pay for the project.

“That’s a lot to cobble together,” said Brown. So, he decided to start a burger contest.

For every burger sold, one dollar will go towards the library. At each of the participating restaurants, the burgers will be $15.

According to the Collins Dictionary, a “a burger is a flat round mass of minced meat or vegetables, which is fried and often eaten in a bread roll.”

However, Brown said the restaurants taking part in the contest can interpret the idea of the burger in any way.

“There are no rules on what a burger is,” he continued.

At the moment, the Taco Club is having an internal competition and Brown said the cook is experimenting. Typically, there isn’t a burger on their menu.

So far, the restaurants taking part are: Big Eddy Pub, Village Idiot, Chubby Funsters, DOSE coffee, Taco Club, Quartermaster Eatery, Big Bend Cafe, Old School Eatery, Rivercity Pub, and Craft Bierhaus. The Rockford Grill has yet to confirm.

There will be category winners for Best Presentation, Most Original, Best Use of Local Ingredients, and Overall Awesomeness.

People will be able to vote at each restaurants or on the Revelstoke Mountaineers website for the chance to win a prize.

