Burn pile gets out of hand causing brush fire

Shuswap fire chief encourages taking wood waste to landfill instead of burning

A smouldering burn pile that got out of hand is to blame for a brush fire that occurred near the Balmoral Store.

On Tuesday, April 2, at about 2 p.m., the Shuswap Fire Department responded to the blaze on property at the corner of Balmoral and White Lake roads. Fifteen firefighters and three trucks, including a White Lake Fire Department crew, were quick to knock down the fire before spending about two hours hitting hot spots and mopping up.

“A gentleman had a couple of burn piles going and one burn pile had gotten away from him into the tall grass, and it just spread because it’s been so dry…,” said Shuswap Fire Department Fire Chief Gary Hoult. “That just took off and it was spreading across the field.”

Read more: Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

Read more: Firefighters respond to brush fire behind Balmoral Store

While the roads provided a fire break to help contain the blaze, the fire did come close to nearby marine repair business.

“The fire got within five feet of the canoes and probably within 50 feet of his building,” said Hoult.

Hoult said they were able to surround the fire with the three trucks and work it from different sides until it was out.

The fire chief notes the recent dry weather is similar to what it was like at this time last year, and he was grateful that rain is in the forecast. That said, Hoult wanted to remind the public that the Columbia Shuswap Regional District landfills accept yard waste year round, including tree branches up to 19-cm in diameter.

“It’s like last year – right up to May we were bone dry in the area,” said Hoult. “We were warning everybody not to even do their (burn) piles, but people do it because they get a permit and then they see the burning index on the BC Wildfire site is good. They’ve got their number from forestry to burn and they burn it.

“Normally, if you’ve got the equipment around and somebody is monitoring it all the time, then you usually don’t have a problem. But I mean, there was no water onsite. Usually some will tow a big 800 gallon water tank and have it sitting there just in case.”

Read more: Regulations need to change for logging debris on-site, says BC Forest Practices Board

Read more: Update: BC Wildfire Service contains both Chase fires

The B.C. government asks that individuals, before resorting to burning, look for other ways to dispose of material, to burn only during good venting conditions, to burn efficiently “by lighting a quick burning and hot fire that produces a minimum amount of smoke,” and to make sure the material to burn has been dried for at least six months.

The province’s interactive vending index map for Wednesday, April 3, advised against open burns as venting was poor.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Regulations need to change for logging debris on-site, says BC Forest Practices Board
Next story
New study says disrupting wolf movement more effective at protecting caribou than culls

Just Posted

New study says disrupting wolf movement more effective at protecting caribou than culls

Perhaps the answer to helping caribou is by reducing the ability of wolves to find them

Revelstoke Elks Lodge donates to Minor Hockey and Minor Ball

The lodge is looking for new members to continue raising money

Phase 1 of Revelstoke’s Art Alleries project presented to committee

Concept art has been revealed for Phase 1 of the Revelstoke Visual… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for April 3

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Royal LePage collecting donations for garage sale fundraiser

Proceeds from the May 11 event will go to the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

City of Kelowna looks for feedback on transportation plan

The conversation will explore transportation options for the future

Unsolved human remains cases in South Okanagan listed on interactive map

These are two of the few dozen unsolved cases involving unidentified human remains

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Burn pile gets out of hand causing brush fire

Shuswap fire chief encourages taking wood waste to landfill instead of burning

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Most Read