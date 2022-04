Traffic is stalled on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm due to a burning trailer. Images were posted about 4 p.m. April 19. (Rita Thibault/Facebook photo)

A trailer fire has brought traffic to a halt on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Though the burning trailer was pulled over to the the highway’s shoulder, Drive BC highway cameras confirm reports of traffic being stalled in both directions about 4:30 p.m. on April 20.

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

fireSalmon Armtrans-canada highway