(Photo by Noeline Mostert)

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

The RCMP in Burns Lake say they have received a report of a needle found in a piece of Halloween candy.

The Mounties say in a news release the needle was discovered after a child asked a parent to check the candy.

ALSO READ: The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Police say the young trick-or-treater had been to several neighbourhoods so police have not been able to isolate where the candy might have come from.

This is the only report of potentially harmful candy that the Burns Lake RCMP have received this Halloween.

The Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it and ensure they’re not eating treats in unopened wrappers.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment
Next story
Large pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Just Posted

Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

The film ‘The Last Victim’ will be using the North and South Okanagan for production

Snowboard club planning to expand during second year

They are hosting a snowboard swap fundraiser Nov. 9

Grizzlies’ Andrew Palm a KIJHL star of the week

Palm is the Grizzlies new goalie this season

Survey gathering feedback on Revelstoke’s Official Community Plan now live

Give your feedback on the future of the city

Events coming up at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre in November

This month at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre: Leela Gilday, Nov. 15… Continue reading

Will these big city boys face friction in small Okanagan town?

Comedy Bed and Breakfast plays at Performing Arts Centre

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

South Okanagan Green Party candidate talks Elizabeth May stepping down

Tara Howse says May inspired her to enter politics, praised her record as MP

Large pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A southbound lane was closed while emergency crews remained on scene

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

May is a true leader: North Okanagan Green candidate

Marc Reinarz said Elizabeth May’s resignation is bittersweet

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Ask Auntie: Remembrance Day isn’t just another holiday

Remember those who fought for our freedoms but also those who continue to protect them

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Most Read