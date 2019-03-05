Bus that replaced Greyhound not following licence requirements

Rider Express is required to run daily service from Calgary to Vancouver but only provides weekly

Rider Express runs between Calgary and Vancouver once a week. According to their license the company is suppose to run a daily service. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The bus service Rider Express that replaced Greyhound is not fulfilling its licence requirements.

According to their licence that was issued from the Passenger Transportation Board last Oct. Rider Express is required to have a daily service between Calgary and Vancouver. At the moment, they are only providing it once a week.

Rider Express is based in Regina, Sask and was incorporated two years ago.

Michael McGee, acting director of the Transportation Safety Board said, “When the board approves a route, there are set terms and conditions that an operator needs to adhere to.”

Failure to do so can result in enforcement actions. However, McGee did not know what that could be in Rider Express’ case.

Greyhound halted bus services last Oct. in Alberta, Sask, and Manitoba. The only route remaining in B.C. is Vancouver to Seattle.

According to Poparide, a rideshare app for travelling between cities in Canada, roughly 2,000,000 people were stranded by Greyhound’s departure.

The owner of Rider Express, Firat Uray wrote in an email that so far they are pleased with the service they provide. However, ridership is low. Uray hopes to increase to three days a week by the middle of March and have a daily service in April.

When Black Press spoke with Rider Express last fall the company said they would be providing a daily service from Oct. on-wards.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Passenger Transportation Board said they are working with Rider Express to “ensure they are in compliance with their license.”

“Filling the remainder of Greyhound’s routes is a top priority for this government and we continue to look at all options available to fill the gap left by Greyhound.”

The Passenger Transportation Board said another company can apply for the same route as Rider Express, however according to their website none have.

Transportation options in Revelstoke

Since Greyhound left Revelstoke last Oct., the city has become more isolated. In the past, the Revelstoke Woman’s Shelter would provide bus tickets to women fleeing abuse, trying to get home or somewhere safe.

Lynne Loeppky executive director of the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter, said Rider Express is not a suitable option for the shelter as it only comes once a week.

Instead, the shelter has been providing transportation themselves or the woman are finding rides on the The Stoke List, Facebook or Rideshare. However, the situation isn’t ideal.

“Women are getting into situations that they aren’t always comfortable with. We try to do some safety planning, like practice meeting up with someone for a ride.”

Loeppky said they record the driver’s licence plate number as a safety precaution.

Some businesses in Revelstoke have noticed a change in the type of visitor to the city.

“We have less younger guests for sure,” said Vie Fisetce from Journey’s Perch Guesthouse. Fisetce said most of their visitors this year are older and have a car.

Travellers under 25, cannot rent a car, thereby leaving little options.

“It’s been a struggle planning to get to or from Revelstoke and it’s caused a lot of inconveniences for people not in the know,” wrote Tessandra Hulburd from the Revelstoke Visitor Centre in an email response to Black Press.

“It [Rider Express] hasn’t proven to be very helpful for visitors or locals alike especially if they have mid week emergencies, travel plans, appointments or flights.”

There are two other buses that travel west to Kelowna and Kamloops from Revelstoke. One is a health connections bus, which leaves on Tues. and Wed. and is primarily for non-emergency medical appointments.

If there is space on the 17-person bus, anyone can get a ride. It’s $5 and subsidized by the City of Revelstoke, B.C. Transport, and Interior Health. However, there’s no room for luggage. Just whatever can fit on your lap.

According to BC Transit data, the health connection bus has not seen an increase in ridership since Greyhound’s departure. For example, 234 passengers clients took the bus from Nov. to Jan in 2018/2019 compared to 244 in the year prior.

Another option is the Everything Revelstoke Shuttle. Currently they charge $109 one-way per adult from Revelstoke to the Kelowna Airport. By comparison, if booked a few weeks in advance a Greyhound ticket to Kelowna was less than $30. Rider Express does not service Kelowna.

Other than Rider Express and Rideshare, there are few options for Revelstokians travelling east to Calgary.

“Rider Express is not ideal, but it’s better than nothing. It’s just not as good as it was before,” said Loeppky.

