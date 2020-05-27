Busy night for Kamloops RCMP nets four arrests, cattle prod and drug seizure

Four people were arrested during seperate traffic stops in the city

  • May. 27, 2020 12:00 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Four people were arrested in separate Kamloops RCMP traffic stops on Tuesday, resulting in the seizure of a guns, a cattle prod, drugs and cash, police say, calling the night a “busy” one for city Mounties.

Downtown, a man with two warrants was found to be in possession of a replica gun, a cattle prod, drugs and paraphernalia, according to RCMP Sgt. Jeff Bingley, who said the man’s car was also impounded because it was not road-worthy. The unidentified man was held for court on Wednesday.

Also downtown, Mounties turned up a truck reported stolen from 100 Mile House. The vehicle’s occupant was arrested and released on an undertaking with a future court date.

On the North Shore, a traffic stop on Tranquille Road saw a man arrested for alleged possession for the purpose of trafficking. Inside the vehicle, Bingley said, Mounties uncovered a large amount of drugs, nearly $3,000 in cash, two loaded shotguns, knives and body armour.

According to Bingley, a fourth traffic stop saw a man arrested with a large amount of drugs and $3,600 in cash.

“Excellent proactive police work yielded significant amounts of drugs and weapons that were removed from the streets of Kamloops and quite a few offenders earned a well-deserved night in jail,” Bingley said.

RCMP

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

