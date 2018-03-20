Busy weekend for Revelstoke Search and Rescue

RevSAR responded to three calls on March 16 and 17

Revelstoke Search and Rescue (RevSAR) had a busy weekend.

Between Friday March 16 and Saturday March 17 RevSAR responded to three calls related to injured snowmobilers.

All three calls were in response to broken bones.

RevSAR is urging those venturing into the backcountry to send search and rescue teams updated coordinates if you move after calling for help and to carry a Spot or InReach communication device in your group. They also urge backcountry ski and snowmobilers to be prepared to spend the night outside, and provide first aid for at least 24 hours.

The calls come about two weeks after RevSar held a backcountry information day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

