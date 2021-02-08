Peter Bernacki, a long-time Revelstoke resident, is volunteering on Tim Palmer’s campaign team. Bernacki said he believes Palmer will be a good addition to city council. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

BYELECTION: Q & A with Tim Palmer

Advance polls are open Feb. 10, and election day is Feb. 13

Tim Palmer is one of three candidates running to fill the vacant council seat.

What are the three most important things you want addressed immediately if you win the seat?

Environmental Protection: More action is needed at the council table to address organic recycling, recreation access plans and long-term preservation of natural amenities like Mt. Begbie and Jordan River.

Affordable Housing: We pride ourselves on being an inclusive community and yet are in the midst of a housing crisis. Our Official Community Plan (OCP) review seems to be in bureaucrats’ hands instead of citizens. A review of the Development Cost Charges (DCC) is overdue. Excessive red-tape inhibits the private sector from increasing much-needed housing stock, thus making housing even more unaffordable.

Economic Recovery: To help with economic recovery, I believe there should be no tax increases in 2021. High taxation over the past few years has resulted in increased bureaucracy and little community benefit. We can reduce costs without impacting services.

Other immediate issues include school zone pedestrian safety, establishing budget priorities and improving city communications.

What have you done to contribute to your community in the past two years?

Over the past two years, I have had numerous conversations with developers frustrated with administrative processes, individuals trying to navigate bureaucratic roadblocks and with individual councillors trying to overcome procedural requirements that inhibit action.

I also engaged with the public by writing many “Politically Incorrect” opinion articles in the Revelstoke Review focused on encouraging council to up their game and taking a light-hearted view of serious community issues.

How do you plan to engage with residents?

Throughout this campaign, I have honed social media skills to be more effective in interacting on Facebook and other platforms with city residents. If elected, I plan to post regularly on social media on what is happening in council from my perspective. I will explain why I voted for or against specific resolutions. I will continue to seek input from the community

Not everyone uses social media. I will continue to be available to discuss issues with groups and individuals in person, via Zoom, on Facetime or with a traditional phone call.

What is your biggest conflict of interest and how will you handle it?

I have very few direct business dealings in town and therefore do not foresee any conflict-of-interest situations. If a circumstance occurs where I have a conflict of interest, I will clearly state the nature of the conflict, recuse myself from the discussion and refrain from influencing the matter.

One of the challenges that take new councillors off guard is the breadth of conflict of interest. Sometimes they cannot participate in council discussion on a topic they have expertise in because of their business or financial interest.

What is your position on the proposed gravel pit near the Jordan River and other areas of environmental concern in the region?

Over a year ago council missed an opportunity to consider the merits of changing the zoning to conform with this environmentally sensitive zone. The zoning change will send a strong message to the province that Revelstoke does not support destructive resource extraction in high recreation and ecologically sensitive areas. Council’s current approach to wait for a more extensive OCP review of the site puts this precious land at risk.

If elected, I am committed to working with other council members to protect the lands around the Jordan River, including considering an immediate rezoning of the land parcels to parkland.

READ MORE: REWATCH: Revelstoke Review hosting forum for upcoming byelection

 

