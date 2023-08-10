Bystander rescues girl, 13, who nearly drowned at B.C. lake

Port Moody Police have responded to multiple marine, water incidents this year; urges caution

Port Moody Police are urging caution after a 13-year-old girl nearly drowned at a lake over the weekend.

On Aug. 6, just after 8 p.m., a 13-year-old girl, who was unable to swim, was pulled out of Sasamat Lake in Belcarra Regional Park by a bystander, explained Const. Sam Zacharias.

The girl received first aid until firefighters and paramedics arrived. She was conscious and breathing.

READ MORE: Deadly year on Quebec waters sparks calls for swimming lessons

Last month, on July 22, Port Moody Police reported a drowning incident at the same lake that sent a 14-year-old boy to hospital.

Zacharias said first responders are urging caution.

“We have had multiple marine and water incidents this year in Port Moody and each incident underscores the danger that exists in our waterways. We really want to remind the public to exercise caution when out on the water.”

He added personal flotation devices are useful, as well as a “strong supervision of loved ones.”

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Last week, B.C. Emergency Health Services posted a video to social media about water safety tips to prevent medical emergencies this summer, noting that as weather gets warmer more people head out to lakes and pools.

“Never assume that a child, even as a strong swimmer, is not at risk for drowning. Adults should be within arms’ reach of children at all times and provide touch supervision to infants, toddlers and weak swimmers.”

It comes as B.C. is set to see a heat wave, beginning this weekend and going into next week, with lakes, beaches, pools and outdoor water parks will be popular destinations for residents.

READ MORE: B.C. gearing up for heat wave as majority of province remains in a drought

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.