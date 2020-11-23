B.C. Liberal MLA Shirley Bond questions NDP government ministers in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)

B.C. Liberal MLA Shirley Bond questions NDP government ministers in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)

Cabinet veteran Shirley Bond chosen interim leader of B.C. Liberals

28-member opposition prepares for December legislature session

B.C. Liberal MLAs have chosen Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond to lead the party after Andrew Wilkinson’s decision to step aside before the next sitting of the B.C. legislature.

Bond is a former deputy premier and veteran of multiple cabinet posts in the previous government, once known as “the general” for directing the solicitor general and attorney general ministries at the same time. She will lead the 28-member B.C. Liberal caucus in its post-election return to the B.C. legislature, set to start Dec. 7.

Bond was selected at a B.C. Liberal caucus meeting Nov. 23, the first since Premier John Horgan and the NDP were confirmed by final count as forming their largest majority ever, with 57 of the 87 seats in the B.C. legislature. Former leader Andrew Wilkinson announced on the weekend he would step aside to make way for an interim leader, after that was determined by the party executive in the wake of the election.

“In the coming days, I’ll be meeting with caucus members, appointing a leadership team, and assigning MLA critic portfolios,” Bond said in a statement. B.C. Liberal MLAs are to be sworn in Friday, Nov. 27, after Horgan unveils his new cabinet lineup Nov. 26.

The party has previously announced that it would conduct a thorough review of policy and the election platform, which was assembled hastily as Horgan called a surprise election for October, a year before his minority government agreement with the B.C. Green Party was to expire.

RELATED: ‘We need to rebuild and renew,’ Wilkinson says

RELATED: Time to change B.C. Liberal party name, MLA says

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Electric blue’ fentanyl sparks drug alert in Vernon
Next story
Risk of death higher for multiple emergency room visits linked to alcohol: study

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP nabbed two Calgary suspects in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Highway 1 on Nov. 22, 2020. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP use spike belts on Highway 1 to nab Calgary suspects

Arrests occur after Revelstoke RCMP clock allegedly stolen vehicle going faster than 160 km/h

Greg Rose spent several weeks working alongside Tammy VanSickle to ensure a smooth transition as he took over the business on Monday, Nov. 16. (Submitted)
The show goes on: Roxy theatre changes hands

It will remain a theatre says new manager Greg Rose

RCMP Cpl. Cory Lepine pictured at BC Livestock Producers Co. in Kamloops, Nov. 16. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Meet B.C.’s only cowboy cop; a voice for the livestock industry

Cpl. Cory Lepine serves as a bridge between the law and those who make a living off the land

x
Morning Start: You typically only breathe out of one nostril at a time

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

The person behind @revelstokecharm said this community provides good fudder for memes because there is a big concentration of people that don’t take themselves too seriously, and also a great concentration of people that take themselves way too seriously. (Instagram)
Review interviews the mysterious meme maker behind @revelstokecharm

The Instagram account is a popular page that parodies local happenings

Kyle Charles poses for a photo in Edmonton on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Marvel Entertainment, the biggest comic book publisher in the world, hired the 34-year-old First Nations illustrator as one of the artists involved in Marvel Voice: Indigenous Voices #1 in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
VIDEO: Indigenous illustrator of new Marvel comic hopes Aboriginal women feel inspired

Kyle Charles says Indigenous women around the world have reached out

B.C. Liberal MLA Shirley Bond questions NDP government ministers in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Cabinet veteran Shirley Bond chosen interim leader of B.C. Liberals

28-member opposition prepares for December legislature session

(The Canadian Press)
‘Electric blue’ fentanyl sparks drug alert in Vernon

Interior Health issues alert based on testing; no reports of overdoses linked to specific substance at this time

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19: What do rising positivity rates mean for B.C.? It’s not entirely clear

Coronavirus cases are on the rise but the province has not unveiled clear thresholds for further measures

Two fibreglass bees were stolen from Vernon’s Planet Bee Honey Farm Nov. 22, 2020. (Facebook)
Thief buzzes off with bee sculptures from Vernon honey farm

Planet Bee lost two bee sculptures Sunday night

A rider carves a path on Yanks Peak Saturday, Nov. 21. Two men from Prince George went missing on the mountain the next day. One of them, Colin Jalbert, made it back after digging out his sled from four feet under the snow. The other, Mike Harbak, is still missing. Local search and rescue teams went out looking Monday, Nov. 23. (Sam Fait Photo)
‘I could still be the one out there’: Snowmobiler rescued, 1 missing on northern B.C. mountain

As Quesnel search and rescue teams search for the remaining rider, Colin Jalbert is resting at home

More than 70 anglers participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. A court date is set for Dec. 1, 2020. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Anglers ticketed in Fraser River demonstration fishery heading to court

Sportfishing groups started a GoFundMe with almost $20K so far for legal defence of six anglers

Care home staff are diligent about wearing personal protective equipment when they are in contact with residents, but less so when they interact with other staff members, B.C. Seniors Advocate says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
More COVID-19 testing needed for senior home staff, B.C.’s advocate says

Employees mingling spotted as virus conductor in many workplaces

This homemade, hand-painted five-foot-high Grinch was taken from an outdoor Christmas display at a home near Fulton Secondary Sunday evening, Nov. 22. (Photo submitted)
Grinch steals Grinch from Vernon Christmas display

Owners saddened by theft of beloved homemade five-foot-high Grinch display from yard near Fulton

Most Read