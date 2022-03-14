A police officeer photographs protesters as they gather at the Foothills Hospital to oppose COVID-19 related public health measures in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A police officeer photographs protesters as they gather at the Foothills Hospital to oppose COVID-19 related public health measures in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police chief says officers in no-win situation at weekend protest clash

Some are concerned police have allowed weekly protest to grow by not enforcing the law

Calgary’s police chief says officers were in a no-win situation when anti-vaccine, anti-mask protesters got into a “standoff situation” with residents and other counter-protesters on the weekend.

Mark Neufeld held a news conference today to respond to concerns from the mayor, city councillors and residents that police have allowed the weekly protest to grow by not enforcing the law.

People living in and around the Beltline, an area just south of the city’s downtown, say the protests have been taking place every weekend since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter Oliver, president of the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association, says the crowds have ballooned since a truckers protest in Ottawa and residents have had enough.

Neufield says officers had the difficult task on Saturday of managing two separate but related protests.

He says the “freedom” protesters refused — for the first time — to follow police directions, which led to the two groups coming together in what was seen as a public safety issue.

Police were seen in videos physically moving some of the residents and counter-protesters using police service bikes.

Coronavirus

Previous story
RCMP report potential child luring incident in Golden
Next story
Substance-use services, mental health support increased in Okanagan

Just Posted

Fun for all ages. (Photo by Keri Knapp)
Vintage rides and family fun: Revelstoke Snowmobile Club hosts final event of the year

RCMP are offering ‘street smart’ tips on how to protect kids, after a potential child luring incident in Golden on Thursday. (RCMP photo)
RCMP report potential child luring incident in Golden

Electric Time technician Dan LaMoore adjusts a clock hand on a 1000-lb., 12-foot diameter clock constructed for a resort in Vietnam, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set ahead one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Daylight Saving Time is here

Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of the territorial defense stands in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
QUIZ: A time for peace