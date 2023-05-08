(Rhonda Laturnus /Rescue Ranch)

Calling all dirty dogs: Race Kelowna’s Tough Mutter for animal charity

Buckle up collars and lace up your shoes, the Dirty Mutter will be muddy and fun

Get dirty with your pooch this summer at the Dirty Mutter.

The annual obstacle course race is inspired by the popular Tough Mudder style of race and features slippery mud sections, obstacles and hills.

The race is welcome to people and pups of all ability levels, with a focus on having fun in the mud.

The canine and human team-based race is a fundraiser for the Rescue Ranch in Kelowna, a non-profit animal rescue that cares for all sorts of critters who need a loving home.

Currently, the ranch is home to three horses, eight goats, two sheep, one donkey, one llama, a pig, ducks, chickens, a pigeon, five bunnies, two dogs and three cats.

In addition to a love of animals, the owner of the ranch, Rhonda Laturnus, has a passion for fitness. She runs a personal training company called Results 4 Life Fitness on her acreage in Black Mountain.

Her company is hosting the Dirty Mutter race, and all funds raised will be used to support the animals at the Rescue Ranch.

The event will be held on August 27 at 2454 Brentwood Road, Kelowna.

The Rescue Ranch is currently looking for businesses to become race sponsors, so that Laturnus and the volunteers at the ranch can focus on caring for the animals.

For more information, or to volunteer, become a sponsor and to register for the event, visit results4lifefitness.com,or contact Laturnus at (250)215-7120 or rhonda@results4lifefitness.com.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Animals

